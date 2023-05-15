Chula Vista man convicted in San Diego street racing case, sentenced to jail

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A Chula Vista man will serve jail time after being found guilty of street racing in San Diego, the City Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Manuel Guillins, 40, was convicted last week and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a year of probation over an incident that occurred in August 2022, the City Attorney’s Office stated.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 29, 2022, Guillins was one of six drivers who authorities said raced their vehicles on Interstate 15.

The City Attorney’s Office released the following information on the case:

According to court testimony, California Highway Patrol officers saw a group of slow-moving vehicles with their hazard lights activated on I-15. The officers recognized this as an intentional maneuver to help set up a street race, so they bypassed the slow-moving vehicles and saw six vehicles accelerate rapidly.

One of the six vehicles was a gray Honda Civic. The driver and registered owner of the Honda Civic is Victor Manuel Guillins.

The officers testified in court that Guillins’ car reached speeds of approximately 90 mph and veered between lanes. Officers also saw Guillins open his driver’s side door while he was accelerating. The dangerous combination of these Vehicle Code violations drew officers’ attention specifically to Guillins’ car, despite other vehicles participating in the speed contest.

The officers attempted a traffic stop, but Guillins changed course at the last possible second. He finally exited the freeway at Home Avenue, after being pursued by officers for nearly three minutes.

The jury also heard from San Diego Police Sgt. John Ampol, who testified as an expert on street racing.

“SDPD was proud to partner with the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego City Attorney’s Office in this case,” Sgt. Ampol said. “We are committed to holding accountable those who endanger the public with stunt driving and sideshow activities.”

The 40-year-old Guillins was charged with one count of street racing and one count of evading an officer. After he was found guilty of street racing by a jury last week, Superior Court Judge Steven Stone sentenced Guillins.

In a statement, City Attorney Mara Elliott said, “This sentence shows how seriously my Office, law enforcement, and the courts take these reckless incidents on public roadways. I created a Street Racing Task Force to protect the public from drivers who recklessly endanger the lives of themselves and others.”

The City Attorney’s Office noted that a new California law cracking down on street racing is set to take effect July 2025.

Under the law, a six-month driver’s license suspension will be tacked onto any punishment an offender receives for street racing.