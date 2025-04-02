Chula Vista garbage truck driver wins national driving competition

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)—At Republic Services in Chula Vista, they pick up waste on a daily basis, but for these highly skilled drivers, it's also become sort of an Olympic competition. Eduardo Lopez has been driving a garbage truck for 21 years. He will be the first to tell you that good driving skills come in very handy out on the streets.

"We have a lot of people out there who don't know how to drive," says Lopez.

Lopez's skills behind the wheel of his truck were recently put to the test at the Republic Services ROAD-EO National Championships in Arizona.

"In order for him to qualify for this, he has to be an absolute safe driver with no accidents for the year," says Republic Services Operations Manager Manny Marquez.

The competition recognized the company's most skilled collection drivers, and 107 finalists from across the country competed in an obstacle course driving competition.

"I needed to drive straight, then do the serpentine, and also needed to back up in the same direction," says Lopez.

"It's a skills course put together by our corporate offices that helps polish their skills," says Marquez.

It was a tough competition among the 107 drivers; however, it was Lopez who took first place.

"I just enjoyed the competition," says Lopez. "I didn't feel any pressure."

The win was good for a nice little payout.

"I won $5,000," Lopez says.