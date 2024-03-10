Chula Vista Fire Department empowers teen girls through firefighter training

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — In a unique initiative by the Chula Vista Fire Department, 60 teenage girls are gaining firsthand experience in the life of a firefighter through the MANA's Hermanitas program. This program is specifically designed to inspire and empower young Latinas to explore diverse career path

"You never know what I may be interested in the future. Right now, I’m interested in being a nurse, going into the medical field, so a firefighter is mostly in that genre," said Leilany Gastelum, a ninth-grade student.

During the training, participants including Gastelum learned essential skills such as ladder climbing, navigating obstacles, and performing CPR.

"It may be an emergency that I may need to know CPR. And in the future, if I may not know - what am I going to do? Nothing?" said Gastelum.

She was able to learn these skills from female firefighters like Jenna Zamora. Zamora, who started as an EMT and is now a paramedic, offered valuable advice to the next generation of firefighters, EMS, and paramedics.

"Be confident in yourself. Be confident in your principles and your beliefs and also inspire others and teach others and never be afraid to get down to work," she said.

Zamora has served the Chula Vista community for over a decade.

Looking ahead, Gastelum is ready to take the next step to explore firefighting further. "If I’m interested after this seminar, I think I’d like to search up more about their life skills, more college-wise, just knowing what I need to do in the future to prepare myself if I do want to be a firefighter," she said.

For parents interested in learning more about similar programs, the Chula Vista Fire Department also has a Fire Explorers program.

