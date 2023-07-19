Chula Vista Elementary School District starts new school year with two community schools

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Wednesday was the first day of school for many students in the South Bay, and this year, some schools will look a little different than in years past.

Palomar Elementary and Harborside Elementary are the first two schools in the Chula Vista Elementary School District to become community schools. These schools will be better equipped to help students beyond academics, offering different resources to help students and families.

“The exciting thing about it is students and families were the driving force,” said Palomar Elementary School Principal Dr. Patricia Magaña.

The available resources will be based on the needs and wants of the community. The district will partner with community organizations to provide these services.

It will include “anything from food services to legal services to medical services,” added CVESD Superintendent Dr. Eduardo Reyes.

The community schools will also offer mental health therapy, enrichment activities, tutoring, and before and after school programs.

Parent Julia Yancey, who also attended Palomar Elementary as a kid, said she’s excited about the new model.

“It’s a privilege to actually be a part of a community school because there’s so many resources, not just for the students but now for the families,” said Yancey.

In 2021, the state passed AB 130, providing $3 billion to establish new community schools and expand existing ones through the California Community Schools Partnership Program.

Last year, the Chula Vista Educators Representative Council voted to bring the model to the district. Palomar and Harborside Elementary were selected through an application process.

“We would love for every school to be a community,” said District Community School Coordinator Josh Kohler. “Every school and student deserve this equal access to opportunities and every student deserves the opportunity to pursue their dreams.”

The Chula Vista Elementary School District has a total of 50 schools. The superintendent said next year they hope to transform six additional campuses into community schools.