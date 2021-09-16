Chula Vista Elementary School District school board president Kate Bishop steps down over past tweets

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – The Chula Vista Elementary School District’s board president stepped down during a Wednesday meeting and apologized for past tweets that numerous parents have deemed controversial.

Kate Bishop began the board meeting by apologizing for the tweets, which date back to as early as 2012, and as recently as 2016.

Bishop, who was elected to the district’s board in November 2020, recently made her Twitter account private, but not before some parents were able to take screenshots of several tweets.

Some of the tweets have been circulating online and are said to be sexual in nature, including one referencing an 18-year-old.

Bishop explained she was an aspiring comedian at the time and said the tweets were meant to be funny.

Now, Bishop wants to make this a teachable moment by showing that what you post online can stick around forever.

In a tweet just after the start of the meeting, the district stated: “Board President Kate Bishop apologized to those who may have been offended by Twitter comments made years before her election, and announced that she will step down from the Board president role, effective at the end of this meeting. She will continue to serve as a Board member.”

However, by the end of the meeting, the district tweeted: “Due to procedural requirements of CVESD’s Public Facilities Financing Corp., Board President Bishop will relinquish her president duties starting at the October Board meeting. She will remain a Board member, and reiterated her remorse to those offended from her years-old tweets.”