Chula Vista Ambassador Program to send 4 residents to sister city in Japan

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - The City of Chula Vista's Cultural Arts Commission is accepting applications for its 2025 Ambassador Program with sister city Odawara, Japan, city officials said Thursday.

According to a news release, the program will involve selecting four Chula Vista residents between 18 and 28 to represent their city in Odawara, and be hosted by a family there.

The Chula Vista ambassadors, meanwhile, will play host to the selected Japanese students in Chula Vista.

Mayor John McCann said Chula is "thrilled to be re-launching this amazing program" with Odawara.

"This Ambassador Program represents the spirit of global understanding and appreciation by offering youth an opportunity to share cultures and build lasting relationships," McCann added.

According to the city of Chula Vista, candidates "must be in college or college bound or be young professionals and must be Chula Vista residents." Those chosen as ambassadors must participate for the entire program period.

The CAC will provide up to $1,000, as part of a travel stipend toward airfare, according to the city of Chula Vista.

From Aug. 1 through 12, the student ambassadors will stay in Odawara, and then continue the program from Aug. 12 through 22 in Chula Vista.

Applications are at https://www.chulavistaca.gov/departments/library/cultural-arts/odawara-youth-ambassador-exchange-program, and are due by 5 p.m. on April 13.

Those wanting more information may contact Erwin Magbanua, cultural arts manager, at emagbanua@chulavistaca.gov or 619-691-5138.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.