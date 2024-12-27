Christmas tree recycling locations around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — There are 16 locations in San Diego County where residents can drop off their Christmas trees for free recycling from Dec. 26 into January 2025.

"We encourage residents to bring their clean, undecorated Christmas trees to any of our 16 drop-off locations within the city," City Council President Joe LaCava said. "Recycling these trees helps reduce the amount of waste going into the Miramar Landfill and it also helps the city meet its sustainability goals by converting the trees into high-quality mulch and compost that residents can pick up for free at Miramar Greenery."

Residents can also place their old trees in their green bins, after making sure it fits and the lid closes completely. Since the green bins were rolled out citywide two years ago, more than 420 tons of Christmas trees have been collected from curbside and drop-off locations, officials said.

Christmas tree drop-off locations include the following sites:

Through Jan. 6:

-- Northwest parking lot, 5256 Mission Road in Bonsall

-- Kit Carson Park south entrance, 333 Bear Valley Parkway

-- Desmond Dene Park parking lot next to ball fields, 2401 N. Broadway

-- San Pasqual Valley Soils, 16111 Old Milky Way in Escondido

-- Ramona High School, 1401 Hanson St.

-- The Village Shopping Center in SD Country Estates, 23658 San Vicente Road

-- Senior Center at 111 Richmar Ave. in San Marcos

-- Valley Center Elementary School Lower Parking Lot, 28751 Cole Grade Road

-- Public lot of Vale Terrace Drive at Williamston across the street from Vista Community, 1000 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista

Through Jan. 9:

-- Sycamore Landfill, 8514 Mast Blvd. in Santee

Through Jan. 12:

-- EDCO Station, 8184 Commercial St. in La Mesa

-- Treganza Heritage Park, 3200 Main St. in Lemon Grove

Through Jan. 13:

-- Wells Park, 1153 E. Madison Ave.

-- Public Works Operations Yard, 1050 Vernon Way in El Cajon

Through Jan. 14:

-- Stagecoach Park, 3420 Camino del los Coches

-- Carlsbad Fire Station, 1275 Carlsbad Village Drive

-- Palomar Transfer Station, 5960 El Camino Real

-- Glorietta Bay Park boat ramp parking lot, 1975 Strand Way

-- Parking lot across from fire station 99, Grand Caribe Isle in Coronado

-- Del Mar Public Works, 240 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

-- Las Palmas Park Pool parking lot at 1800 E. 22nd St. in National City

Through Jan. 17:

-- La Colonia County Park, 715 Valley Ave. in Solana Beach

Through Jan. 27:

-- Imperial Beach Public Works, 495 10th St.

-- Boys and Girls Club, 847 Encina Ave.

Through Jan. 31:

-- Otay Mesa Compost Facility at 434 Alta Road

-- El Corazon Compost Facility, 310 Oceanside Blvd. in Oceanside

