Christmas tree farm worker shares passion for helping San Diegans pick out the perfect tree

BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) — "We have had people coming here since they were bringing their children. Now they are grandparents, bringing their grandchildren," says Kim Miller, Assistant Manager of Pinery Christmas Trees.

Miller has been working at the farm in Bonita for seven years. She is a tree expert and brings smiles to many who visit and is reminded of her childhood.

"Back in my day, back in the prehistoric ages, we cut down our trees. That was fun. Putting on your boots. I was from Indiana," says Miller.

Miller says those kinds of memories keep customers coming back.

Sharon Hatch says getting a real tree is a lifelong tradition, and the prices don't phase her.

The California Christmas Tree Association says the cost of trees has increased up to 8% this year.

"Gas has gone up 50%, so what's the difference," said Hatch.

The reason for the price increases is inflation, labor and gas.

"Just supply and demand. What is happening is you are not going to find the large trees for much longer. The people that had these farms. They are dying or retiring," Miller adds.

Miller says the farm is going strong. It sells thousands of trees a year. She says people who work and shop there, keep her coming back.

"All the people we work with are family. All the people coming in and getting excited," Miller says.

