Christians observe Good Friday

(CNS) - Friday is Good Friday, when Christians solemnly commemorate the day when Jesus suffered and died on the cross.

In some churches, a wooden cross is set up and people spend time meditating before it. Other people make the Stations of the Cross a devotion that recalls the journey of Jesus on the Via Dolorosa (Way of Sorrows) in Jerusalem to Calvary, where he was crucified.

Many Christians keep this devotion but also see in the suffering of Jesus a reminder to be more concerned for the suffering of people in Friday's world. For many Christians, Good Friday is also a day of fasting and penance.

Catholics traditionally mark the day with fasting, penance and reflection on Jesus' death.