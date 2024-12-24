CHP's Christmas 'maximum enforcement' campaign to start Tuesday evening

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California Highway Patrol officers will ramp up operations in San Diego County and statewide Tuesday evening through Christmas night to nab drunken and drug-impaired drivers.

The CHP's annual Christmastime "maximum enforcement period" will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, when all available officers will deploy to catch DUI drivers, speeders and other scofflaws.

The MEP will conclude on Wednesday night, lasting about 30 hours.

"This time of year is about celebrating with family and friends, but it's also a time when traffic incidents increase due to poor driving decisions," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "Each of us has a role in making California's roads safer. Let's work together to keep this holiday season free of tragedy."

During last year's Christmas MEP, CHP officers statewide arrested just over 900 motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence, compared to 639 the year before. The 2023 campaign spanned three days and nights because Christmas fell on a Monday. Midweek enforcement campaigns are always shorter.

According to the agency, 20 people died in crashes within the CHP's jurisdiction during Christmas weekend 2023.

Another MEP is slated for New Year's Eve.

