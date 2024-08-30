CHP's annual Labor Day weekend crackdown begins Friday evening

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California Highway Patrol officers will be ramping up operations on highways and roads throughout San Diego County and statewide starting Friday evening to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers, as part of the agency's annual Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign.

The "maximum enforcement period" will get underway at 6 p.m. Friday and conclude at 11:59 p.m. Monday. All available officers will deploy for targeted crackdowns.

"Everyone's safety is our top priority, so make responsible choices," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "Drive sober, stay focused and help keep our roads safe for all who use them. Your decisions behind the wheel can save lives -- yours and others."

During the 2023 Labor Day weekend maximum enforcement period, CHP officers statewide arrested 1,064 motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, compared to just over 900 taken into custody during the same period in 2022.

Thirty-eight people died in wrecks throughout California over Labor Day weekend last year, the agency said.

Officials noted that, with most CHP officers and sergeants certified as "drug recognition experts," or DREs, they will be better equipped to spot motorists under the influence of marijuana and other drugs.

