CHP: Woman walking on SR-125 in Santee area struck by BMW, killed

SANTEE, Calif. (CNS) - A woman was struck and killed Tuesday while walking in the lanes of the state Route 125 northbound to state Route 52 westbound transition ramp in Santee, the California Highway Patrol said.

At about 4:25 a.m. Tuesday, while the woman was walking in the lanes of the transition ramp, a 37-year-old man from Spring Valley was driving a blue 2003 BMW 330I on state Route 125 northbound, according to CHP Officer Jared Grieshaber.

The BMW was unable to avoid the pedestrian and struck her on the transition ramp, the officer said. The woman died at the scene.

The driver of the BMW was uninjured.

Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the crash, Grieshaber said.

