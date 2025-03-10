CHP: Woman crashes car into cow on road in Campo area

CAMPO, Calif. (CNS) - A woman driving on a road in the Mountain Empire area of Campo crashed into a cow Monday.

The encounter occurred at 12:22 a.m. on Campo (94) Road at Forrest Gate Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Loose cattle were reportedly in the road.

The woman's daughter called the CHP while en route to the crash site because she said her mother was having a panic attack.

The woman pulled over to the side of the road to wait for help, the CHP said.

The CHP reported minor injuries in the crash and did not say what happened to the cow.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.