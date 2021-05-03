CHP, truck driver rescue ducklings off I-8

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Some California Highway Patrol officers and a trash truck driver rolled up their sleeves to help rescue a brood of ducklings that were spotted on Interstate 8 in the Del Cerro area Monday morning.

At around 9 a.m., a trash truck driver saw a mother duck struck by a vehicle while she was leading her ducklings along the shoulder of the westbound I-8 ramp from College Avenue.

The truck driver pulled over and herded the ducklings under his truck until CHP officers arrived.

Together, the group crawled under the truck and used boards to corral the nine young ducks.

The ducks were given to San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife to be raised so they can be released back into the wild.