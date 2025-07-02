CHP to launch Fourth of July safety enforcement on July 3

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California Highway Patrol officers will ramp up patrols across San Diego County starting Thursday as part of the agency's annual Fourth of July weekend crackdown on drunken and drug-impaired driving.

The statewide maximum enforcement period will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and conclude at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, during which all available officers will hit the streets for targeted patrols.

"Reckless driving and speeding have deadly consequences," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "It's every driver's responsibility to make safe choices behind the wheel. Let's work together to prevent tragedies by always designating a sober driver and keeping our roads safe for everyone."

During last year's Independence Day maximum enforcement period, officers arrested 1,336 motorists on suspicion of DUI statewide, compared to 1,224 arrests that occurred during the 2023 campaign, according to the CHP.

Forty-nine people were killed in crashes within the CHP's jurisdiction during the 2024 Fourth of July weekend. That figure was 68 the year before.

Officers from the San Diego, Border and El Cajon divisions will patrol county freeways, highways and unincorporated roads during this year's effort.

Duryee said officers will take a zero-tolerance approach toward any actions that put other drivers at risk, with speeding as a major focus.

A two-day enforcement action by the CHP in early June netted over 12,000 speeding citations statewide, according to the agency.

"Every additional mile per hour reduces a driver's reaction time and increases the severity of the crash," Duryee said previously.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department and municipal police departments throughout the county will also conduct saturation patrols through the holiday weekend targeting DUI suspects and other violators.

