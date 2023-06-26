CHP: SUV crashes into tree off I-5, driver killed, 2 passengers injured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 21-year-old motorist was killed and his two passengers -- a 3-year-old girl and a 26-year-old woman -- were injured after the vehicle went off of Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton, crashed into a tree and overturned, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

It happened about 1:30 p.m. Sunday when the driver, traveling northbound on I-5, veered to the right in his Toyota Highlander for unknown reasons and went off the roadway, according to CHP Officer Hunter Gerber. It then crashed into a eucalyptus tree and overturned.

The driver was from Inglewood, and the two passengers were from Riverdale, Georgia, the officer said.

CHP, fire and paramedics responded to the scene. Despite lifesaving efforts, the driver died of his injuries, Gerber said.

Both passengers were rushed to local hospitals to be treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening, officials said.

CHP officers were investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Oceanside CHP office at 760-643-3400.

