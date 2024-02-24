CHP: Pedestrian killed walking across Interstate 5 in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was struck and killed Friday night in North Park while walking through traffic on the Interstate 5 northbound near Old Town Ave.

California Highway Patrol confirmed the pedestrian was hit by a 51-year-old driver of a white Subaru SUV shortly after 11:30 p.m. where he died on scene.

Officers closed all lanes of the I-5 north at Old Town Avenue for an hour to conduct an investigation.

Authorities are conducting a toxicology report to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The identity of the victim has not been released.