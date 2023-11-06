Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CHP officers detain driver who ran away, hid behind trees after rollover crash off I-15

i15_car_flip_crash_110623.jpg
KGTV
i15_car_flip_crash_110623.jpg
Posted at 7:16 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 10:29:27-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver who ran away from his car after it overturned off Interstate 15 in the Mission Valley area early Monday morning was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

California Highway Patrol officials said the single-vehicle crash happened off southbound I-15 near the transition to Interstate 8 just after 12:30 a.m.

A semitruck driver told the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker that he saw a man run away after his car flipped over off the freeway.

Responding CHP officers eventually located the driver as he ran down an embankment and hid behind some trees. Officers detained the driver and had him checked out by paramedics.

ABC 10News learned the driver was evaluated and then arrested on suspicion for DUI.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here for Story Time Info

Click Here for Story Time Info