CHP officers detain driver who ran away, hid behind trees after rollover crash off I-15

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver who ran away from his car after it overturned off Interstate 15 in the Mission Valley area early Monday morning was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

California Highway Patrol officials said the single-vehicle crash happened off southbound I-15 near the transition to Interstate 8 just after 12:30 a.m.

A semitruck driver told the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker that he saw a man run away after his car flipped over off the freeway.

Responding CHP officers eventually located the driver as he ran down an embankment and hid behind some trees. Officers detained the driver and had him checked out by paramedics.

ABC 10News learned the driver was evaluated and then arrested on suspicion for DUI.