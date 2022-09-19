CHP: Man walking on I-15 hit, killed by suspected DUI driver

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pedestrian walking on Interstate 15 lanes early Sunday morning was struck and killed by a car driven by a man suspected of drunken driving, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP officials, the deadly collision happened at around 4:10 a.m. on northbound I-15 near Miramar Road, in the Scripps Ranch area.

CHP officials said a male pedestrian made his way into the I-15 lanes when a black Lexus sedan struck him.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear why the man was walking on the freeway lanes.

The Lexus’ driver remained at the scene after the crash, and after an investigation, CHP officials said he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the CHP, “At this time, it is unknown if the pedestrian was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.”

The crash remains under investigation.