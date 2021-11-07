Watch
CHP: Man killed after getting out of SUV on freeway in Mission Valley

Posted at 9:09 PM, Nov 06, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man died Saturday evening when he got out of an SUV on the Mission Valley (8) Freeway in the Mission Valley East area of San Diego and was hit by at least one car.

The fatality was reported at 7:13 p.m. on the westbound 8 at Texas Street/Qualcomm Way, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP a man got out of a blue SUV that was pulled over on the right shoulder before he was struck by a vehicle.

A box of wine and other debris was found in freeway lanes, the CHP said.

There was no indication whether any drivers pulled over to aid in the investigation.

