CHP: Man changing tire on I-805 hit by vehicle, killed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 31-year-old man died Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle while trying to change a tire on his car on Interstate 805.

Just after 3 a.m., the victim stopped his vehicle on the right shoulder and partially in the slow lane of the southbound 805, north of Adams Avenue in San Diego, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He was attempting to change a tire when a white Toyota Camry, driven by a 22-year-old San Diego resident, struck him, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said.

That Camry's driver stopped immediately, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Matias said.

Matias said alcohol or drug impairment is not considered to be a factor in the crash. The CHP did not identify the victim or Camry driver. It was unclear if the Camry driver would face any charges.