CHP: Lamborghini and BMW crash in Valley Center, drivers hospitalized

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) – Two drivers were hospitalized after a collision on a Valley Center roadway Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident happened at around 9 a.m. on southbound Valley Center Road, near Ridge Ranch Road.

According to the CHP, an orange Lamborghini was on the No. 1 lane and a black BMW M5 was in the No. 2 lane when a collision between the two cars occurred that caused both vehicles to overturn on the road.

The Lamborghini’s 56-year-old male driver, a Valley Center resident, suffered major injuries and was airlifted to the hospital. His injuries were considered non-life threatening.

The driver of the BMW, a 60-year-old man from Valley Center, sustained injuries considered minor to moderate and was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

CHP officials said alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected to be factors in the crash.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

CHP officials are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the CHP’s Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.