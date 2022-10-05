CHP investigating hit-run Fatality in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities sought Tuesday to piece together the circumstances of a late-night hit-and-run crash that fatally injured a 26-year- old pedestrian in Mission Valley.

The victim was walking on an onramp from Fairmount Avenue to Interstate 8 when a vehicle struck him shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Following the impact, the motorist continued driving onto the freeway and left the area, CHP public-affairs Officer Jesse Matias said.

Paramedics took the pedestrian to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Investigators have no description of vehicle that struck the victim, Matias said.

