CHP investigating collision that left a pedestrian dead

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Officials are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit early Monday afternoon by a car.

A press release by California Highway Patrol said the male pedestrian was crossing southbound lanes of Interstate 5 before getting hit by a Tesla Model Y that was driving southbound in the HOV lanes.

The release said officers responded to the scene of the crash on southbound Interstate 5 at north Birmingham Drive around 2:30 p.m. While the driver of the Tesla was not injured, the pedestrian died from his injuries while on the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian is not available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and the CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.

