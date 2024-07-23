Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CHP investigating collision that left a pedestrian dead

California Highway Patrol CHP
Chris Carlson/AP
FILE
California Highway Patrol CHP
Posted at 10:11 PM, Jul 22, 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Officials are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit early Monday afternoon by a car.

A press release by California Highway Patrol said the male pedestrian was crossing southbound lanes of Interstate 5 before getting hit by a Tesla Model Y that was driving southbound in the HOV lanes.

The release said officers responded to the scene of the crash on southbound Interstate 5 at north Birmingham Drive around 2:30 p.m. While the driver of the Tesla was not injured, the pedestrian died from his injuries while on the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian is not available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and the CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!