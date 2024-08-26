CHP: DUI suspect dies in wrong-way crash on I-8 in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A DUI suspect was killed over the weekend in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 8 near Grossmont High School, authorities reported Monday.

The 49-year-old Lakeside resident was heading east on the westbound side of the freeway about 12:45 a.m. Sunday when her 2021 Kia K5 collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado just west of El Cajon Boulevard in El Cajon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman died at the scene of the accident. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

Paramedics took the driver of the pickup truck, a 34-year-old El Cajon man, to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of moderately serious injuries, CHP public-affairs Officer Jared Grieshaber said.

Preliminary evidence indicates that the woman was intoxicated at the time of the collision, the spokesman said.

