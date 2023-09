RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - At least one person was killed Monday morning in a head-on crash involving two sedans in Ramona.

The crash was reported at 3:41 a.m. on Main Street (state Route 67) just south of Boortz Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No additional information on the collision was available.

A Sig Alert was issued at around 4:30 a.m. for the immediate area and was expected to last at least 90 minutes.

