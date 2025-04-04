CHP: 1 person killed in rollover crash on SR-94 in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) -- One person was killed Friday in a rollover crash on state route 94 in the Lemon Grove area, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. on westbound SR-94 near the Massachusetts Avenue exit, the CHP incident log reported. It was initially reported as a two-vehicle collision.

Per the CHP log, one of the vehicles involved rolled over and came to rest on its side, leaving one person trapped inside.

The incident forced the closure of multiple westbound lanes during the morning commute.

An official with the CHP El Cajon Area told ABC 10News one person died in the crash; no other details were released.