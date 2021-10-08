Child falls from SUV onto freeway lanes in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A boy fell onto freeway lanes in Chula Vista after authorities said he managed to open the door of the SUV he was riding in.

The California Highway Patrol said the vehicle was traveling on the Telegraph Canyon Road off-ramp from southbound Interstate 805 at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when the incident occurred.

CHP officials told ABC 10News the 5-year-old boy, who was not in a child seat, was somehow able to open a back door and then fell from the SUV.

A driver behind the SUV saw the child and was able to hit the brakes to avoid running over the boy.

The boy suffered some scrapes, bruises, and road rash from the fall, and he was transported to Rady Children’s Hospital for further evaluation.

The CHP is trying to determine if the child’s height and weight required him to be in a child seat.