Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center to host grand opening Saturday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center will host its grand opening from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, allowing San Diegans to "celebrate and share the historical and modern-day treasures of San Diego's rich Chicano heritage."

The inaugural exhibition will be the premiere of a collective historical narrative of Chicano Park and Logan Heights titled, "P.I.L.L.A.R.S.: People In Lucha y Liberacion And Resilient Struggle," -- a collective historical narrative of Chicano Park and Logan Heights. It will feature a unique artistic work of art on model pillars.

Expect highlights of elements of the heart of the Chicano Park Movement including: The Brown Berets, Centro Cultural de la Raza, the Chicano Park Steering Committee, Danza Azteca, Danza Folklorica, the Kumeyaay story and lowriders, amongst others.

Visitors may also witness an Opening Day installation by local artist Salvador "Queso" Torres. Other activities include speeches by museum founder Josephine Talamantez and the museum's board of directors, interactive presentations with Chicano Park artists and historians, a mobile STEAM classroom, children's workshops and live music by Mariachi Victoria, Herbert Siguenza, Fred Lanuza, Celeste Lanuza, and others.

The Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center is located adjacent to Chicano Park, 1960 National Ave.

