Chicano Park Day returns following pandemic hiatus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Chicano Park Day made its return this year following the pandemic. This year’s theme is Kindling the New Fire.

In the hub of Chicano culture were food, art, and lowriders.

“It's a part of our identity as Chicanos. It’s a representation of who we are and what our colors are, and where our ancestors come from. This is our way of telling the world this is who we are," Ray Ulloa, former president of Amigos Car Club.

There were more than 300 classic cars greeting the community at the event.

“It’s not really about so much the cars here as the struggle," said Ulloa.

On April 22, 1970, Chicano Park was founded after a fight organized by the Logan Heights community and Chicano groups to stop the demolition of their neighborhood.

The Coronado Bridge had been built in their neighborhood there were plans to build a highway patrol station where the park is today.

“So, the community came back. They asked for a park. It wasn’t granted, so they actually stood on the land for 12 days, and now we celebrate that important moment," said Alberto Pulido.

Alberto Pulido works with the steering committee and also runs the Chicano Park Museum.

He said they are working to keep the history of the park alive.

"The work isn’t finished, and in our vocabulary, this is always a struggle," said Pulido.

