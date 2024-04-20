Chicano Park Day in Barrio Logan celebrates community, history

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Chicano Park was filled with local vendors, low-riders, and live music for the 54th annual Chicano Park Day celebration in Barrio Logan on Saturday.

The annual tradition brought hundreds to the neighborhood to honor its history.

“It’s a day of honor, a day of respect for our roots and all of our people coming together,” said Leon Lopez, a resident who grew up in the area.

Chicano Park’s history dates back to the 1960s when the California Department of Transportation built a freeway through the area, displacing families and dividing the community.

To compensate, residents were promised a park. When they learned that the promise was rescinded, residents staged a 12-day protest in 1970.

The vibrant park today stands as a symbol of the neighborhood's resilience.

“We hope that people come and learn, and they are educated, so they go back into their communities and activate spaces in their neighborhoods,” said Lucas Cruz, the chair of the Chicano Park Steering Committee.

The event also aims to draw support for local businesses.

“Every year, I feel like it gets bigger and bigger ... the community starts getting involved with everything,” said Carlos Ceballos of Xicanitos Tacos.

While the formal Chicano Park Day celebration happens once a year, the faces of those who shaped the community can be found on a daily basis — painted on freeway pillars for all to see.