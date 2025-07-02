Chemical fire damages commercial building in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A hazardous materials fire damaged a commercial building and affected several small businesses in Oceanside and left two firefighters and another person with minor chemical exposure, authorities said Wednesday.

Multiple fire agencies responded at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to a large structure fire in a metal plating facility at 2525 Jason Court, near Oceanside Boulevard and Temple Heights Drive. The fire was caused by an equipment malfunction, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Officials said they saw smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building.

"Employees confirmed the presence of potentially large amounts of hazardous materials. Out of caution, entry was limited to a few crews to avoid unnecessary exposure," the department said in a statement.

Crews attacked the fire from the outside and truck units ventilated the roof, while additional teams searched unaffected areas for occupants and fire extension. The main fire was contained to the center occupancy, officials said.

Cal Fire San Diego's HazMat team and the San Diego County Environmental Health department evaluated the extent of hazardous materials released due to exposure to smoke, water runoff and chemicals. The agencies advised on decontaminating the scene.

At least two firefighters and one employee were evaluated and released for minor chemical exposure. All employees were safely evacuated prior to fire department arrival.

There 61 personnel assigned to the fire, including 11 engines, three ambulances and two fire investigators, officials said.

Personnel from Vista Fire, San Marcos Fire and the Oceanside Police Department assisted in the effort.

