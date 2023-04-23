Chef Roc cooks up summer dishes and talks about aid for Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - With warmer temperatures, San Diegans are hosting events outside.

Chef Roc joined ABC 10News This Morning to show you how to cook up an awesome Summer dish he calls Magic Mix Shrimp Tostada.

He also talks about his trip to Ukraine, where he and a group of chefs cooked 63 thousand meals for families a day at the Ukraine and Polish border for a month.

"It was pretty incredible because I got to meet some of the refugees, I actually worked with them, and they're in harm's way," Chef Roc said.

If anyone would like to donate, they can do so at the House of Ukraine or polandwelcomes.org.

Here's the full recipe if you'd like to try it out.

MAGIC MIX SHRIMP TOSTADA - yields four portions recipe developed by Chef Roc®

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound (21-25’s) shrimp, peeled & deveined

4 cloves minced garlic

1 teaspoons Magic Mix Azteca Spice Blend

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup 1/2-inch diced roma tomatoes

1/2 cup 1/2-inch diced onion

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon Tequila

4 corn tortillas

1/2 cup of coleslaw

1. Peel, devein and butterfly the shrimp. Rinse the shrimp under cold water. Pat dry.

2. Heat the corn tortillas and hold warm for service.

3. Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds.

4. Add the shrimp and spread them out in the pan so they will cook evenly. Season with Magic Mix Azteca Spice Blend, salt and pepper. Flip all the shrimp and cook for an additional minute.

5. Flambeed with the tequila.

6. Add the Roma tomatoes, onions and chopped cilantro and cook for another minute. Hold warm for service.

7. To serve, place the coleslaw on the cooked tortilla.

8. Top with the cooked shrimp mixture.

9. Garnish with sour cream and enjoy!

For more great recipes, go to: www.MagicMix.com.