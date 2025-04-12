Cheers to 4 A.M.? New bill would allow bars to extend last call hour

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The historic Gaslamp Quarter draws thousands year-round. And when the Padres play, it’s game time for local bars and restaurants.

“The place is packed," bar owner Yuda Piha said.

And it's the last moments before last call when businesses like Piha's make the most sales. His bar, Time Out Sports Tavern, closes at 2 a.m. in the Gaslamp Quarter. But a proposed law could change that.

Assembly Bill 342 would let cities create “hospitality zones,” in which alcohol sales could legally continue until 4 a.m. on weekends and state holidays.

Piha runs specials to stay afloat during slower seasons. Sometimes, half-off sales don't help. But this new rule could fill the gap during those times.

“It definitely would help us make more money and help us pay our bills," Piha said.

According to the bill, businesses interested would have to pay a $2,500 fee for a special license.

“We would pay it, we would be able to cover the cost eventually," Piha tells ABC 10News.

To some, like frequent visitors from Mexico, late nights mean more fun.

“In Mexico, I’m used to clubs and bars being open until three or four, so when I come out here and go home early, I always feel like I had more energy that went to waste,” Guadalajara resident Cristina Vanegas said.

However, some are raising concerns about the extended hours, noise being one of them.

“More drunk drivers, more civil disturbances, I don’t know,” San Diego resident Cheyenne Santos said.

Supporters of the bill believe the move could boost business and Piha says it could fill the gap at his bar during slow seasons.

“Keeping things in a controlled environment, creating more jobs, being able to pay the bills without stress, I definitely think there’s way more pros," Piha says.

Cities will need to weigh factors like safety, transportation and walkability before making a move. The bill will be heard in the Assembly Governmental Organization Committee on April 23.