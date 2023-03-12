Check out the new chic, women-owned coffee shop downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new women-owned business downtown San Diego held a grand opening on Saturday.

Filled with chic decor and lighting, Adore Coffee House is located on Fifth and Cedar Street.

“This is my goal…that people love it and feel good when they’re eating or trying a coffee at our place,” said Marina Goncharenko, one of the women behind the idea.

Although Sunday was a celebration, it also marks a year of hard work and heartache for Goncharenko.

Goncharenko is Ukrainian. She’s been housing her family who fled the war overseas all while taking care of her husband who was diagnosed with cancer. He passed away last May.

“He actually pushed me to create this business,” Goncharenko told ABC 10News through tears.

Goncharenko’s dream came true while working alongside her partner Kira Ulan, the owner of Luna Flowers San Diego. Customers inside Adore Coffee house can purchase her beautiful floral arrangements sourced from local farms.

“It’s a new business…it means a lot when the people come and support us,” said Ulan.

Ulan shared that their shop also sells merchandise from other female-owned businesses.

“We were able to create something big and powerful for ourselves and for the community,” added Ulan.

On top of all that, customers can try freshly roasted coffee from Ethiopia, courtesy of Ben Thomas, who met Goncharenko back in school.

“Our story kind of has a parallel…Ethiopia is at war…Ukraine is at war,” said Thomas.

Thomas says his dream is to support the small farms in places like Ethiopia, where he was adopted from.

“I want to let people know that what you’re drinking affects so many people. Make sure that the money goes back to the farmer,” he said.

You can learn more about Adore Coffee House by following them on Instagram @adorecoffeehouse

