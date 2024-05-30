Chase in University Heights ends in crash; 2 people arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were arrested after a police pursuit in the University Heights area ended in a crash late Wednesday night.

At around 10:15 p.m. San Diego Police officers tried to pull over a white Mazda SUV for an unspecified traffic violation near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Florida Street, but the SUV refused to pull over and sped away.

The SUV led officers on a chase, but it quickly ended when the SUV struck another car.

Police arrested the two people from the SUV, while the other motorist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.