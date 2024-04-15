Chase from Poway to Escondido ends in crash, 2 arrests

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A high-speed chase that began in Poway ended in a crash in Escondido and the arrests of two people.

At around 2 a.m. Monday, San Diego County sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a white Acura sedan for speeding and driving without headlights near Pomerado Road and Stone Canyon Road.

The driver refused to stop and sped away onto northbound Interstate 15 with deputies in pursuit.

The Acura eventually crashed into a guardrail on northbound I-15 near eastbound state Route 78 in the Escondido area.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver ran away from the wreckage, but deputies caught up to him and arrested him. A passenger that was inside the vehicle was also placed under arrest.

According to officials at the scene, the driver and passenger were wearing rubber gloves for reasons not yet known.

Deputies also discovered a gun that was dropped by the driver as he tried to run away.