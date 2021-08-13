Chaos over mask mandate at Vista Unified school board meeting

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Frustration and chaos breaks out at a North County School Board meeting.

Vista Unified's meeting was shut down three times, as mask and teacher vaccine protesters refused to wear masks inside.

The group of 'Let Them Breathe' came to Vista Unified's school board meeting with the intention of just sharing their thoughts on the importance of choice, in response to Governor Newsom's vaccine announcement Wednesday.

However, when speakers refused to wear a mask and were asked by the President of the Board to put masks on, things turned dicey.

In video shot by ABC10 News, you can see the meeting playing out as per usual. The crowd in attendance Thursday night was mostly unmasked in a large community room. At the beginning of the meeting is when the School Board Presdient Cipriano Vargas advised everyone, "If you do not wear your mask we cannot continue the business of the board at this point and time."

That was the first warning of the night. The meeting was shut down three different times, and as the board would be let out of the room, the shouting from those in attendance would resume.

One man in the crowd yelled back at some of the 'Let Them Breathe' protesters, "You have to be respectful, you can't yell at me in my ear."

Vargas eventually told those in attendance that they would be moving public comment to a smaller room. A second warning was given, "If members of the public are still not wearing the mask they will have to reconvene in another location."

Each speaker, roughly 20 of them, was given two minutes to speak. Some speakers shared differing opinions, yet all who entered, complied with the mask request.

"Wearing a mask will not hinder anyone," shared one speaker, "it will help get our teachers and students back to school."

Another, with 'Let Them Breathe' shared with tears in her eyes, "Can you guys imagine 11 and a half hours in masks? Can you guys imagine 11 and a half hours in masks?"

The leader of 'Let Them Breathe' entered the room without her mask, citing she had a medical exemption to allow her to not wear her mask. She began her speech mask-less, but was then kicked out, and a school official locked the door behind her.

Other speakers who wanted to share their thoughts, in compliance with the board's request to wear a mask, continued to do so.

As of 11pm the school board meeting was still going on, as they had allowed for anyone who was not able to speak at the beginning of the meeting, to do so after agenda items.

ABC10 News did reach out to the school board members via email for comment, but by 11pm Thursday, board members were still in session.

Sharon McKeeman, the founder of 'Let Them Breathe' released this statement to ABC10 News:

It feels hopeless as a parent for a school board to be able to cite guidance incorrectly and shut down a meeting over a mandate that does not exist. It feels incredibly unfair as a person who is medically unable to mask for a school board to fail to honor my medical exemption and discriminate against me. It’s heartbreaking to know our kids are going through this daily; that’s why as parents we must keep advocating for them.

She also released this statement by her legal team in response to President Vargas: