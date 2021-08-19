Watch
Cement truck overturns off I-5 in Mission Bay

A driver is recovering after his cement truck flipped onto its side on Interstate 5 in the Mission Bay area.
Posted at 8:49 AM, Aug 19, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A driver is recovering after his cement truck flipped onto its side on Interstate 5 in the Mission Bay area.

The crash occurred at around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-5 near Clairemont Drive.

Witnesses told ABC 10News a car struck the back of a cement truck, causing the truck to veer off the freeway and flip onto its side before striking a tree.

Several people pulled over to help the driver out of the truck.

The crash also caused a diesel spill, prompting a response from a hazardous materials crew.

The truck’s driver was taken to the hospital for observation, ABC 10News learned.

No other injuries were reported.

