Celebrating Women's History Month: El Cajon business owner helping people with disabilities

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — For Women's History Month, ABC 10News is highlighting a female entrepreneur owner in El Cajon who is helping people with disabilities.

Nora Marzeena is the founder of INDay programs, a community-based program that provides services and respite care to people with disabilities and their families.

She also runs an adult development center, which she opened last year, in El Cajon.

"This is where clients come from 8 to 2 to do various activities," Marzeena said.

The organization services adults with epilepsy, autism, intellectual disabilities, and cerebral palsy.

The facility includes a job center where clients can practice job interviews, as well as art and education classrooms in which people are taught how to advocate for themselves.

"Sometimes we get employers to come out and meet with clients and talk about job openings and what they expect in an employee," Marzeena said.

Marzeena is Chaldean and a first-generation college graduate. She has a master's degree in educational counseling but said working in schools didn't fulfill her.

Her dream was to be a business owner.

"Because I felt I could do more for the clients, for the community," she explained.

Many of the participants also spend time out in the community.

Wednesday, the group was at Steele Canyon County Park, where people shot hoops, did puzzles, and played Uno.

"I love being around my peers, doing things, spending time with them," Robert Guthrie said.

Guthrie has an intellectual disability. He's been in the program for one year and loves the staff.

"They all have compassion for us," he said.

Cassie Stenberg, who also has an intellectual disability, feels the same.

"I love what Nora does for all of us. We get treated with respect like we're humans without disabilities," Stenberg said.

Stenberg has been with Nora for two years. She said the program has helped her meet others like her.

"A lot of people with disabilities get depressed, easily upset because they feel alone, like nobody's out there like them," Stenberg said.

Marzeena said the program also assists caregivers who work or just need a moment to themselves to recharge.

She said while looking after someone with disabilities can sometimes be difficult, the rewards outweigh the challenges.

"The kids that I started working with are sending me emails and messages saying we got into San Diego State University, so all those challenges just go away," Marzeena said.

