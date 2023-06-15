Celebrating Community Spotlight: Liv Ro Salon and Moxie Skincare

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Inside Liv Ro Salon and Moxie Skincare in Bankers Hill, you’ll find a relaxing, chic, and aesthetic space where the owners say everyone is welcome.

“They have a place to unwind, feel beautiful, feel pampered and taken care of and safe,” said Helena Aguirre.

Aguirre is the owner of Liv Ro Salonand Elizabeth Rabena owns Moxie Skincare. Both are working moms who had the vision to join forces – creating a business they’re proud of and where they’ve come from.

“I’m grateful that I’m from a first-generation family of immigrants, I’m Latina, LGBTQ. I have a wife and daughter so for me it’s important to say that hey, I’ve made it. I’ve been able to do this. I’m very proud of where I come from,” said Aguirre.

Rabena was born in the Philippines. She says after being a stay-at-home mom for a decade, she decided to start her own business.

“Tears actually started to come down my face because I thought, wow, I found something that I really love. Something where I can connect with people and something that I can show my children…it doesn't matter how old you are, it’s okay to change your mind,” said Rabena.

Inside the salon, located on Laurel St. and 3rd Avenue, Aguirre handles all things hair, and Rabena all things skincare.

“We’re big on empowering our clients. Making sure they're comfortable where they are and helping them create a look that’s realistic for themselves, but where they feel a boost of energy when they’re leaving,” said Aguirre.

“We were both looking for a space where we could welcome people. A space where we could have events that reflected who we are and who we wanted to support. A place where people felt comfortable and safe,” added Rabena.

When asked, Rabena also offered a word of advice for anyone struggling with doubts holding them back from pursuing a goal or dream: “I say shut that noise out. And it’s hard…it took me nearly 40 years.”

The two say their door is always open for new customers and ideas.

“Having community and community connection is a really big deal,” said Aguirre.

Liv Ro Salon and Moxie Skincare will be hosting a grand opening celebration/open house on Sunday, June 25 from noon until 2 p.m.