Celebrating Community: Keeping traditions alive through Pow Wows

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Pow-wows are a Native American tradition that dates back to the 19th century.

"Pow-wow is an eastern tribal name for a gathering of people," said Elder Randy Edmonds.

Randy Edmonds is an elder and keeps Native American traditions alive in our community.

He founded the program in San Diego that hosts pow-wows.

"It’s very important for the tribes to try to retain their rich heritage through perpetuating their songs, their dances [and] their spirituality," said Elder Edmonds.

He said it brings together all tribes in the area.

"Each tribal member tries to wear the regalia of their own tribe and that could be feather work and that could be buck skin for the women or cloth for the women," he said.

And of course

“Fry bread," he said while laughing.

He said it all began for him in Los Angeles in the 50s— and when he moved to San Diego— there was already a Pow-Wow club.

"It was made up of people who were in the armed forces who came to serve their time here and they were of native decent and they wanted to continue their own traditions. It was called the Pacific Coast Indian Club," he said.

He explained there are about 20 thousand urban Native Americans or people who aren’t from the area in San Diego.

He said hosting pow-wows is so important because it keeps the culture alive in today’s society.

"Hopefully, keep the name of Native Americans in societal language so that they know that we’re here. We have to do that ourselves because nobody else is doing it," he said.