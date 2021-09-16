CDC: CA has lowest COVID transmission rate in U.S.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California is making huge strides in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The latest CDC map shows California has the lowest transmission rate in the country.

State health leaders credit high vaccination rates and mask mandates for the progress.

Monday, Dr, Erica Pan, the state's epidemiologist, tweeted the CDC's map, which showed California as one of the few states to move from the 'high' transmission tier down to 'substantial.'

The CDC considers 'high' transmission as having 100 or more cases per 100,000 people and 'substantial' as 50 to 100 cases per 100,000 people.

Wednesday's COVID-19 update on new cases pushed California back in 'high' status, but the state remains with the lowest rate of spread at 113 cases per 100,000 people.

At a school event in Alameda County, Governor Gavin Newsom praised the state's leading efforts.

"California has among the lowest positivity rates, 3.5 percent in America. We have among the highest vaccination rates in America," Newsom said.

Newsom said the state's mask and vaccine mandates have helped students return to school in-person safely.

"As a consequence, only nine schools have had to shut down since the beginning of the school year," he said.

A break down by county shows San Diego County listed as high transmission. However, recent charts show a new cases reported are starting to drop as we enter fall.

Still, Newsom said he’s mindful of a possible winter surge like last year and encourages people to remain vigilant.

"We need to prepare for that winter surge, we need to be vigilant and of course the best way to mitigate that and cap it is to continue our vaccine efforts," Newsom said.

Newsom said the state will continue to work with community-based groups across the state to reduce vaccine hesitancy that includes addressing misinformation