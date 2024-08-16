CBP: Record-setting fentanyl seizure made in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 360 combined pounds of fentanyl and cocaine discovered last week hidden in a flatbed truck in Otay Mesa amounted to the largest fentanyl seizure this year by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in California, it was announced Thursday.

The Aug. 9 seizure yielded 133.6 pounds of fentanyl powder in 50 packages and 227.96 pounds of cocaine in 77 packages, all of which were concealed in the frame of the truck's flatbed trailer, according to CBP.

The truck's driver, described as a 44-year-old man and valid border- crossing cardholder, applied for entry into the United States at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility and was referred for further examination by CBP.

Inspection technology revealed "anomalies" inside the truck and a police dog alerted officers to narcotics. The drugs and truck were seized and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

"This record-setting seizure is a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against drug trafficking," said Rosa Hernandez, CBP's Port Director for the Area Ports of Otay Mesa. "Concealing such a staggering quantity of fentanyl and cocaine within a flatbed trailer shows the lengths traffickers will go and further showcases the exceptional vigilance and hard work our officers perform on a daily basis."

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.