CBP officials: $10M in cocaine, meth found hidden in barrels of jalapeño paste

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Some hot peppers were no match for the nose of a Customs and Border Protection K-9.

CBP officials announced agents at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility on Wednesday found and seized more than $10 million in narcotics hidden inside barrels of jalapeño paste.

During a screening of a commercial big-rig, a CBP K-9 inspected the barrels in the trailer and alerted officers for a more thorough examination.

Officers opened the barrels containing the jalapeño paste and discovered 349 packages that were considered suspicious.

The packages contained over 3,000 of methamphetamine and more than 500 pounds of cocaine, CBP officials confirmed.

CBP officers seized the drugs and vehicle, while the 28-year-old male driver -- who border officials said was a valid border crossing card holder -- was turned over to Homeland Security.