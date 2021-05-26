CBP officers seize $5.5M worth of meth in Otay Mesa

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Nearly 2,500 pounds of methamphetamine stashed in a shipment of plastic part was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility.

It was discovered around 4:45 a.m. Friday, May 21. A truck was driving through the checkpoint when a CBP officer referred the shipment for further examination.

Officials say a canine alerted to the shipment of plastic, indicating possible contraband. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers searched the truck and found 120 packages of methamphetamine concealed within the shipment of plastic parts.

In total, it contained approximately 2,421 pounds of methamphetamine worth roughly $5.5 million, CBP said.

This is the third time in a week a meth shipment was discovered at the facility.

“These record-setting seizures at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry has dealt a significant blow to drug trafficking organizations operation in the region,” said Anne Maricich, Acting CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “These criminals should take notice that our CBP officers will work diligently to disrupt all types of drug smuggling attempts at our ports of entry.”

The driver, a 25–year-old male Mexican citizen, was arrested and turned over to the joint custody of ICE, and Homeland Security to face criminal charges.