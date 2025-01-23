Catholic Charities says Trump's new policy on immigration enforcement in churches 'spreads fear' in community

(KGTV) SAN DIEGO — The Department of Homeland Security released a statement on immigration enforcement Tuesday.

The new policy “rescinds the Biden Administration’s guidelines for ICE and CBP enforcement actions” in sensitive areas.

A spokesperson wrote, “this action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens—including murders and rapists—who have illegally come into our country. Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest.”

"We do not know yet if ICE is allowed to come into churches or not. This new policy was just put in place. We are trying to monitor and assess what is actually in it," said Vino Pajanor.

Pajanor is the CEO of Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego. He says churches and schools are considered sanctuary locations and this new directive creates fear in the community.

"This is more than a threat because the church is here to serve the people. It is not about us. It is about the community that comes to us. We are worried as Catholic Charities, when these individuals need our help, they may stay away from us out of fear," he added.

Catholic Charities has a variety of programs, including refugee and immigrant services, shelters and providing healthy food to low-income families.

"About 1.5 million San Diegans identify themselves as Catholic, so a lot of people will be affected by this new policy," Pajanor added.