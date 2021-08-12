Cathedral Catholic High School delays first day of school due to 'Off-Campus COVID Situation'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Cathedral Catholic High School announced Wednesday their decision to delay the start of the 2021 fall semester.

President Dr. Kevin Calkin confirmed to ABC 10News that the delay is due to an off-campus staff event where one person tested positive and required several staff members, vaccinate and unvaccinated to quarantine.

According to the school's website, the delay caused the rescheduling of school orientations, Freshman blast, and more.

The official start of classes on August 16 has been pushed back into later in the week. School officials are hoping to avoid the repetition of last year's distance learning.

President Calkins wants to make it clear to parents that there was not an outbreak on campus.

This is a developing story; stay with ABC 10News for the latest updates.