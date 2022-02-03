Cathedral Catholic basketball player named to McDonald's All-American team

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — Cathedral Catholic High School Senior Isuneh Brady has always loved the game of basketball. In fact, when she was 10-years-old, she knew playing hoops is what she wanted to do for a career.

"I would say about when I was 10, I definitely found a passion for the game," says Brady. "Once I started getting better and more looks from colleges, I knew this is something I wanted to do, and haven't looked back since."

When it comes to the best of the best in high school basketball, the top forty-eight players in the country, boys and girls, are selected to play in the McDonald's All-American game. This past week, Brady got word she had been chosen for the elite game.

"I was definitely not shocked, just a little surprised but in a good way. I was very happy as it was one of my goals since as long as I can remember" she said. "To be representing Cathedral and San Diego, I'm just so honored and blessed to have that."

However, it gets better for the girl nicknamed, "Ice." She is so talented on the court, she committed to play college basketball when she was 15-years-old. That is when powerhouse UConn, the team with 11-National Championships, came a calling.

"At the age of 10, I said in my mind that is where I wanted to go to school. So that was definitely one of my goals, along with being an All-American," Brady said. "Being presented the opportunity at such a young age I knew that was the place for me."

When it came to being recruited, you can bet playing games in front of legendary UConn head coach Geno Auriemma brought a little pressure.

"Just a little bit," she said. "You can imagine the pressure, but it just came with it and it got better as time went on."

