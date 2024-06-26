Catching air and cooling off in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many in Mission Bay spend their lunch break catching up with old friends. They also catch some major air.

“It’s like pure freedom. It is so fun. Just flow,” said Eli Qwitman.

Qwitman is doing what’s called wing foiling.

“It’s marrying the concept of windsurfing and kite surfing. We can get up in this lighter wind with smaller gear. It’s easier to transport,” said Dan Sullivan.

Sullivan is the president of the San Diego Wind Sports Association, which has about 150 members. He says the wind needs about 10 miles an hour to get on the water.

“It feels like snowboarding on powder. Hovering over the water,” said Sullivan.

The water was 80 degrees on Tuesday.

Qwitman says the sport was tough to learn at first. But in the last 3 years, he has gained more confidence in many aspects of his life.

“Try something new. I tried, and I did not fail. It is a good life lesson to learn at any age,” he added.